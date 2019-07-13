Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Both Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 83 2.33 N/A 4.36 19.63 Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Consolidated Edison Inc. and Azure Power Global Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Consolidated Edison Inc. and Azure Power Global Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Azure Power Global Limited are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Azure Power Global Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Consolidated Edison Inc. and Azure Power Global Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Consolidated Edison Inc. has an average price target of $84.17, and a -5.38% downside potential. Meanwhile, Azure Power Global Limited’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 148.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Azure Power Global Limited seems more appealing than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.8% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares and 82.6% of Azure Power Global Limited shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.98% of Azure Power Global Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.88% 1.06% 9.87% 8.24% 11.59% 11.84% Azure Power Global Limited 7.76% -2.48% 8.76% 2.39% -20.57% 30.39%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. was less bullish than Azure Power Global Limited.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Azure Power Global Limited.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.