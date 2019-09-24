Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Reaches $93.47 52-Week High; Viacom – Class B (VIAB) Shorts Raised By 6.31%

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) hit a new 52-week high and has $100.01 target or 7.00% above today’s $93.47 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $31.05 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $100.01 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.17B more. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.47. About 124,811 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Viacom Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) had an increase of 6.31% in short interest. VIAB’s SI was 21.21M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.31% from 19.96 million shares previously. With 3.78 million avg volume, 6 days are for Viacom Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB)’s short sellers to cover VIAB’s short positions. The SI to Viacom Inc – Class B’s float is 6.02%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 452,847 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 02/05/2018 – Eriq Gardner: EXCLUSIVE: Viacom accused of covering up rape by former Paramount chief Brad Grey. In a $100 million lawsuit,; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT IS IN EARLY STAGES OF TURNAROUND; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.05 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 22.28 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,995 were reported by Gm Advisory. Baillie Gifford And reported 179,488 shares. The New York-based Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Utah Retirement owns 61,308 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Creative Planning owns 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 66,871 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru stated it has 221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Court Place Ltd reported 3,500 shares. Symons Mngmt Inc reported 3.25% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Perkins Coie Trust reported 1,267 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 15,837 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,985 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 1.45 million shares. Wills Financial holds 1.01% or 17,666 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -3.18% below currents $93.47 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight”. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. 50 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,231 were bought by Sanchez Robert. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353 worth of stock. $2,263 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Saturday, August 31. $349 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by de la Bastide Lore. Shukla Saumil P also bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,358 was made by Cawley Timothy on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40 million for 14.34 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

