Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Reaches $91.71 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Bullish Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA)

Among 3 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc has GBX 250 highest and GBX 120 lowest target. GBX 172.97’s average target is -26.08% below currents GBX 234 stock price. Acacia Mining Plc had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 160.90 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, June 18. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ACA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 224.00 New Target: GBX 228.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) hit a new 52-week high and has $97.21 target or 6.00% above today’s $91.71 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $30.59B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $97.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.84B more. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 560,992 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.59 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 21.86 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. $5,077 worth of stock was bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, March 31. Shukla Saumil P had bought 49 shares worth $4,334. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider de la Bastide Lore bought $349. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $518 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,329. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 24 shares worth $2,070. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $88 on Sunday, June 30.

Among 2 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $8600 lowest target. $88’s average target is -4.05% below currents $91.71 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ED in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Underperform” rating.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $543.76M for 14.07 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers accumulated 348,265 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,293 shares. Iowa Bankshares owns 0.55% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 14,223 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 473,833 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 780,500 shares. 51,354 are owned by Strs Ohio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,570 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 2,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,826 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. 13,528 are held by Gideon Cap Advisors. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.07% or 120,777 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 5,156 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 4.31M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has market cap of 959.60 million GBP. The firm has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It has a 468 P/E ratio. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver.

It closed at GBX 234 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.