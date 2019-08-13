Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Reaches $86.36 After 6.00% Down Move; VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (VCMMF) Sellers Increased By 52.66% Their Shorts

VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) had an increase of 52.66% in short interest. VCMMF’s SI was 382,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 52.66% from 250,300 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 255 days are for VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCMMF)’s short sellers to cover VCMMF’s short positions. It closed at $2.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.36. About 335,771 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDERThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $28.69B company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $81.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ED worth $1.72 billion less.

Vocus Group Limited provides telecommunications and other services in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm provides data network solutions and fibre optic cable laid under the VOCUS communications brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand; and broadband solutions under the iPRIMUS, slingshot, flip, and orcon brands, as well as VoIP solution for small businesses and wholesale clients under the 2talk brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers utilities services, such as energy services to asset owners, multi-tenanted buildings, property developments, and sports clubs under the switch brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cadence Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 4,064 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 15,247 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 91,938 are owned by Symons Mgmt. Moreover, Compton Incorporated Ri has 0.24% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,631 shares. Assetmark reported 317,415 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation reported 456 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 41,699 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Whitnell And invested in 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Inc owns 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 95,436 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt has 60,721 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Limited holds 0.04% or 27,423 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.69 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

