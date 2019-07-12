Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Is At $89.24 Formed Wedge; Royal Bank Of Canada Decreased Kb Home (Put) (KBH) Position

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Kb Home (Put) (KBH) stake by 79.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 472,100 shares as Kb Home (Put) (KBH)’s stock rose 18.28%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 119,300 shares with $2.88M value, down from 591,400 last quarter. Kb Home (Put) now has $2.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 1.61M shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) formed wedge up with $92.81 target or 4.00% above today’s $89.24 share price. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has $29.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 980,114 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Barrett Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,117 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 0.03% or 348,474 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability has 16,780 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 551 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Greenleaf invested in 0.02% or 12,041 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 17,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 2.26 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Old Fincl Bank In stated it has 29,556 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Savant Cap Ltd Com holds 7,961 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Magellan Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 246,265 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% or 99,114 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $87 highest and $78 lowest target. $84.17’s average target is -5.68% below currents $89.24 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $216.20 million for 33.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. Sanchez Robert bought 29 shares worth $2,283. Cawley Timothy bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, January 31. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 6 shares worth $518 on Friday, May 31. Muccilo Robert had bought 87 shares worth $7,694. Moore Elizabeth D bought 26 shares worth $2,243. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 115 shares worth $9,730. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Shukla Saumil P.

Among 5 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KB Home had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 27. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 13 report. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 10.53 million shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.59 million shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 30,803 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 10,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 18,216 shares. Whittier Tru reported 10,817 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 50,172 shares. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 184 shares. 743,901 are held by Federated Inc Pa. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,808 shares.