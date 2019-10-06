Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) EPS Estimated At $1.63; Shorts at AS-IP TECH (IPTK) Lowered By 51.85%

AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK) had a decrease of 51.85% in short interest. IPTK’s SI was 1,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 51.85% from 2,700 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK)’s short sellers to cover IPTK’s short positions. It closed at $0.0125 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report $1.63 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.49% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. ED’s profit would be $539.35M giving it 14.44 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s analysts see 181.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 904,006 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

Another recent and important AS-IP Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPTK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AS-IP Tech, Inc.’s World’s First Bluetooth Smart Inflight Connectivity Solution To Be Launched by Jetfly – Business Wire” on May 24, 2016.

AS-IP Tech, Inc. develops technologies for the business aviation and commercial aviation industry in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.03 million. It offers BizjetMobile and fflya technologies that delivers inflight connectivity. It currently has negative earnings. AS-IP Tech, Inc. markets its BizjetMobile product under the CHiiMP and KONNG brand names.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.15 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 22.44 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $155,351 activity. Shares for $2,353 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Tuesday, April 30. The insider Sanchez Robert bought $4,442. McAvoy John had bought 27 shares worth $2,329. de la Bastide Lore bought 9 shares worth $816. $4,776 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, June 30. On Sunday, June 30 Muccilo Robert bought $7,694 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 87 shares. Shares for $524 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -3.87% below currents $94.14 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.2% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kistler has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Hartford Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 41,495 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ledyard Comml Bank has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ftb Incorporated has 285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 596 shares. Wedgewood Partners Incorporated owns 5,250 shares. 545,286 were reported by Old Republic Corp. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 142,868 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alberta Invest Mngmt invested 0.29% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 4,526 are held by Park Corp Oh.