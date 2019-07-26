Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) EPS Estimated At $0.66; Compass Group Diversified Holdings (CODI) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 35 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 29 decreased and sold their stock positions in Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 17.92 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.20% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. ED’s profit would be $215.89M giving it 32.61 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s analysts see -52.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 1.10M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.16 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. 29 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,283. Sanchez Robert bought 50 shares worth $4,231. Cawley Timothy had bought 55 shares worth $4,654. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,207. 24 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,070 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Shares for $4,315 were bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, March 31. On Sunday, March 31 HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,730 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 115 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sunrun Has Found a Way to Crack Energy Storage Markets – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Let the Sun Shine: 26K+ Con Edison Customers Reach Milestone in Solar Generation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Grp accumulated 194,634 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 13,709 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 27,100 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 350 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.27M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,736 were reported by Virtu Finance Lc. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 23,709 shares. Cordasco Fin Net holds 1,300 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Coastline invested in 9,515 shares. Apriem Advsr has invested 2.24% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 6,268 were reported by Cannell Peter B And Co. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,494 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated reported 14,784 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 3,577 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Clean Earth – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 218,464 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises

Essex Financial Services Inc. holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for 870,621 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 252,911 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 100,471 shares.

Analysts await Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 441.67% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. CODI’s profit will be $24.57M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.