Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Comparing side by side

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 90 6.30 331.55M 4.36 19.51 The Southern Company 59 14.82 1.04B 3.21 17.49

Demonstrates Consolidated Edison Inc. and The Southern Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Southern Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Consolidated Edison Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Southern Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 369,086,051.43% 8.4% 2.7% The Southern Company 1,752,907,466.71% 13.5% 3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.1 beta indicates that Consolidated Edison Inc. is 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. The Southern Company’s 0.19 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Consolidated Edison Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor The Southern Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. The Southern Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Consolidated Edison Inc. and The Southern Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 The Southern Company 1 2 0 2.67

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s average price target is $90.5, while its potential downside is -4.20%. The Southern Company on the other hand boasts of a $60 average price target and a -2.87% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that The Southern Company appears more favorable than Consolidated Edison Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares and 58.5% of The Southern Company shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares. Competitively, The Southern Company has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12% The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. has weaker performance than The Southern Company

Summary

The Southern Company beats Consolidated Edison Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.