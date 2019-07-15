Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Sentiment Is 1.3

Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 73 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 56 cut down and sold their stakes in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 59.63 million shares, up from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brookline Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 60 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.20% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. ED’s profit would be $215.89 million giving it 33.59 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s analysts see -52.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 696,869 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for 92,360 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 3.74 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,651 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $193,080 activity.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 52,149 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has declined 11.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.13M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Underperform” on Wednesday, February 13. UBS maintained the shares of ED in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Grp has 3,400 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,751 shares. 178,400 were accumulated by Payden And Rygel. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Peoples Financial Services Corporation holds 0.18% or 4,128 shares. Old Republic Corp has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). D E Shaw & Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 737,561 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or has 3,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 509,458 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 104,590 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt invested in 16,052 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 23,675 shares. Trexquant Investment L P reported 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 15,507 are owned by Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Ltd Liability Com. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 42,184 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $155,987 activity. Sanchez Robert bought $2,283 worth of stock. Another trade for 29 shares valued at $2,207 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. 9 shares valued at $796 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Sunday, June 30. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,054 was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. 29 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,283 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. On Thursday, January 31 Cawley Timothy bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 30 shares.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.00 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.3 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

