Consolidated Edison (ED) Valuation Declined While Symons Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $2.23 Million; Exxon Mobil Cor (XOM) Position Upped by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.24 million shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Cor (XOM) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 7,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 25,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. $348 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by de la Bastide Lore on Saturday, August 31. Cawley Timothy bought 27 shares worth $2,350. $2,184 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Sanchez Robert. On Friday, May 31 the insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070. $1,984 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Columbia Asset Management holds 0.08% or 3,541 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 0.01% or 3,751 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 11,479 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1.27 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Allstate has 27,919 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 6,393 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 16,028 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated Inc reported 480,966 shares stake. M&T Bank Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Swiss Comml Bank holds 2.26 million shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 300 shares. 800 are owned by Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares to 129,339 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,896 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap owns 18,256 shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs Incorporated invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kistler invested 2.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.62% or 948,261 shares. Strategic Fincl Ser Inc holds 1.02% or 91,149 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Management owns 1,458 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tompkins Corporation accumulated 86,017 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Granite Invest Prns Lc holds 32,572 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Llc accumulated 81,764 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 851,729 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. Harvest Management, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 50,926 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 1.28% stake. 8.12M were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.