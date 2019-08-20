Consolidated Edison (ED) Valuation Declined While Hamel Associates Has Trimmed Stake; Allete (ALE) Stock Price Rose While American Investment Services Has Cut Position by $473,386

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 31,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 58,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 572,771 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 10,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 54,491 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) for 23,540 shares. 29,889 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Moody Natl Bank Division invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company stated it has 0.1% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc reported 5.35 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 4,180 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 0.01% or 5,353 shares. Advisory Service Network Lc invested in 0% or 36 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 37,100 shares. 125,433 are owned by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Dimensional Fund LP owns 906,730 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 0.01% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 9,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Lynch Associates In has 0.11% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,875 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 2,379 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Commerce Limited Company invested in 3,920 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il owns 18,294 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 264 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 71,898 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 925 shares. Van Eck has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.2% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Iowa Retail Bank has 0.56% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel has invested 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cypress Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) stated it has 800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Cawley Timothy bought $2,353. Shares for $1,984 were bought by Muccilo Robert. $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. Shares for $2,096 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Another trade for 6 shares valued at $524 was made by OATES JOSEPH P on Wednesday, July 31. The insider de la Bastide Lore bought $796.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares to 49,945 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

