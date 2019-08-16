Consolidated Edison (ED) Underweight Rating Maintained by Analysts at Morgan Stanley; The PT is Set to $91.0000; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 263 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 235 decreased and sold holdings in Dollar Tree Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 217.41 million shares, up from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dollar Tree Inc in top ten holdings increased from 17 to 18 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 189 Increased: 173 New Position: 90.

They currently have a $91.0000 PT on Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s last stock close price. This was disclosed in a research report on Friday, 16 August.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. The insider Cawley Timothy bought 54 shares worth $4,776. McAvoy John bought 59 shares worth $5,218. $2,009 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert. The insider Sanchez Robert bought $4,231. Another trade for 53 shares valued at $4,687 was bought by Moore Elizabeth D. de la Bastide Lore had bought 9 shares worth $796 on Sunday, June 30. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $87 highest and $78 lowest target. $85.50’s average target is -1.69% below currents $86.97 stock price. Con Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ED in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS.

The stock increased 1.16% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.15 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 11,157 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 8,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,072 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 0.04% or 21,392 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,679 shares stake. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.21% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 7,288 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Community State Bank Na owns 6,485 shares. 24,083 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Natl Bank De invested in 59,586 shares. Axa owns 646,411 shares. 370 are held by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 16,296 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nadler Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 4,010 shares.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.89 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.73 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 17.56% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Akre Capital Management Llc owns 5.09 million shares or 5.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schaller Investment Group Inc has 5.29% invested in the company for 67,960 shares. The -based Avenir Corp has invested 5.24% in the stock. Hoplite Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 401,600 shares.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.