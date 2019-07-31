Consolidated Edison (ED) to pay $0.74 on Sep 16, 2019; Orbimed Advisors Upped Humana (HUM) Stake By $1.01 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,800 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock declined 18.60%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 210,300 shares with $55.94M value, up from 206,500 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $38.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $284.52. About 924,840 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) is expected to pay $0.74 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:ED) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.74 dividend. Consolidated Edison Inc’s current price of $85.40 translates into 0.87% yield. Consolidated Edison Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.81M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Among 6 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Humana has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $315.67’s average target is 10.95% above currents $284.52 stock price. Humana had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $362 target. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc accumulated 3.01% or 15,994 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 44,179 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,172 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 13,940 shares. Hgk Asset Management reported 850 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 25,824 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.14% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Sg Americas Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Advisors Asset Management holds 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 6,852 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,804 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ally Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc stated it has 1,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 110 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) stake by 252,000 shares to 75,000 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 76,200 shares and now owns 54,000 shares. Inspire Med Sys Inc was reduced too.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider BEVERIDGE – ROY A sold $2.54 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Evercore downgraded the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underperform” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. OATES JOSEPH P bought $551 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of stock or 26 shares. $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by McAvoy John. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,046 worth of stock or 26 shares. 30 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,283 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Muccilo Robert bought 89 shares worth $7,530. Cawley Timothy bought $2,283 worth of stock or 30 shares.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.94 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 19.55 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.