Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Value Declined While Alpha Windward Upped Holding by $504,252; Davidson D A & Company Stake in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Has Raised by $1.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 359,596 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 297,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.01 million shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 192.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 6,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,118 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 3,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 1.05M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 18,660 shares to 891 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,874 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. $4,776 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy. $846 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Sunday, March 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,070 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. Shares for $2,204 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $88. Sanchez Robert also bought $2,271 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Now # 2 Solar Energy Producer in North America – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Pricing of Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Reports 2018 Third Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Chief Touts Safety, Innovation, Customer Digital Experience, and Solar Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,287 shares to 41,322 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arch Capital Stock to Split, Shares to be More Affordable – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Announces John Pasquesi to Succeed Constantine Iordanou as Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Completes Divestiture of BWise to SAI Global – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.