Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Declined While Profund Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 5,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 24,816 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 29,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 2.40 million shares traded or 52.33% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $259.17. About 164,280 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). High Pointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 9,540 shares. 24,083 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com. Mathes Company has 0.36% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 8,400 shares. Boston Limited invested in 2,372 shares. Virtu Financial stated it has 9,736 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 5,350 were reported by Aldebaran Fin Inc. Sta Wealth Ltd Com holds 2,821 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 768 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 3,658 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 158,499 shares. 11,955 were reported by Oppenheimer Comm. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 1,400 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $529.61M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. $796 worth of stock was bought by de la Bastide Lore on Sunday, June 30. 27 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $2,350 on Saturday, August 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070 worth of stock or 24 shares. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought 26 shares worth $2,243. $5,077 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John. Sanchez Robert bought $2,269 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,883 shares to 5,689 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $353.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 756,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 321,364 were accumulated by Riverbridge Limited Liability Corporation. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated owns 15,905 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 11 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fred Alger Management accumulated 280,583 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 60,539 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 19,800 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Oakbrook Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mackenzie Fin Corp stated it has 0.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 83,106 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 301 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated has invested 1.49% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 6,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd has 0.06% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 9,460 shares.