Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Welch Group Has Raised Position; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose While Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted by $1.20 Million Its Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 313,675 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, up from 310,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.76M shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares to 80,452 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 896 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0.11% or 12.02 million shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 179,221 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 306,763 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cap City Trust Fl reported 0.12% stake. Augustine Asset Management accumulated 58,148 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 451,736 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 17.07 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 120,941 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Palouse Mngmt owns 92,903 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 61,978 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 723,016 shares. City Holdg reported 17,063 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 6,900 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Meeder Asset reported 31 shares. Smith Moore And reported 2,501 shares. Wills Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 14,641 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. 351,280 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability. 12,981 are owned by Sun Life Fin. 8,720 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies Inc. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Covington holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 400 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 1,236 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 10,039 shares. Welch Gru invested in 313,675 shares or 2.93% of the stock.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. 50 shares valued at $4,231 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, March 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 88 shares worth $7,783 on Sunday, June 30. 51 shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P, worth $4,315 on Sunday, March 31. $4,654 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $85 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31. McAvoy John bought $5,218 worth of stock.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,410 shares to 277,851 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV).

