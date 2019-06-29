Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Welch Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $304,752; Pnc Bank (PNC) Shareholder Eastern Bank Raised Stake by $1.90 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Pnc Bank Corp (PNC) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 15,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,133 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, up from 69,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Pnc Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 3.17M shares traded or 88.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,675 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, up from 310,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 2.61 million shares traded or 36.99% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Since December 31, 2018, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $105,664 activity. Cawley Timothy had bought 55 shares worth $4,654. Sanchez Robert bought $4,097 worth of stock or 50 shares. Muccilo Robert also bought $1,968 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. $5,077 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $4,315 were bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $2,207 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Thursday, January 31.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P (IVV) by 65,922 shares to 3,284 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,947 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844. $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by Reilly Robert Q.