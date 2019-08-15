Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Raised Position; Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $1.02 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.49M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 8,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 250,227 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.00M, down from 258,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 35,182 shares to 45,518 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 195,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.49% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). M Securities has 14,178 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 255,260 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Company owns 13,355 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shell Asset Com invested in 71,980 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Uss Mngmt Ltd accumulated 97,000 shares. Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Aqr Capital Management Limited Co reported 975,571 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.01% or 220,943 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 3,486 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 850 shares. D E Shaw And owns 170,652 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Churchill Corp accumulated 120,954 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.09 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel owns 178,400 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.06% or 1,070 shares. Blair William Il reported 26,488 shares. Interactive Financial Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lincoln Natl holds 10,108 shares. Old Republic Corporation owns 545,286 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.2% or 11,720 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 207,752 shares. The New York-based Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 49,833 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Llc invested in 0.3% or 9,717 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0.01% or 925 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $85. The insider de la Bastide Lore bought 9 shares worth $796. Sanchez Robert bought $2,271 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. Moore Elizabeth D also bought $2,204 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. On Sunday, June 30 the insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,817. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,329 were bought by Cawley Timothy.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares to 61,169 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).