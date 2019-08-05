Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Sq Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $85.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1411.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,981 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $240.41. About 252,874 shares traded or 38.31% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 22,000 shares to 257,700 shares, valued at $46.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.