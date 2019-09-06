Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined; Capital Counsel Trimmed Its Red Hat Com (RHT) Stake by $1.46 Million

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 144,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 2.40 million shares traded or 52.33% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 182,289 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 92 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 447,299 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.25% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 45,000 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.36% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 235,733 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 71,984 shares. Westpac Corp reported 27,800 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swiss National Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 590,115 shares. Tt International reported 1.34% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares to 773,616 shares, valued at $123.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPX) by 3.59 million shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $50.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $529.61M for 13.94 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 427,459 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.02% or 723,016 shares. Golub Limited Liability Company reported 26,085 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 1,310 shares. 5,350 were reported by Aldebaran Fin. Tcw Grp Inc owns 16,416 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc owns 27,924 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 59,677 shares. Washington Tru has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Farmers Bank & Trust owns 6,426 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 16,731 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.22% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 414,970 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. McAvoy John bought $2,358 worth of stock or 27 shares. On Sunday, June 30 the insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,687. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought 24 shares worth $2,096. On Friday, May 31 the insider Cawley Timothy bought $2,329. $524 worth of stock was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Wednesday, July 31. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 27 shares worth $2,350 on Saturday, August 31.