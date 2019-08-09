Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Position by $5.12 Million as Shares Declined; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $736,694

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 60,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 104,590 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, down from 165,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 568,830 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $263.75. About 179,919 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Sanchez Robert bought $2,283. $2,101 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $551 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. The insider McAvoy John bought 27 shares worth $2,358. $349 worth of stock was bought by de la Bastide Lore on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $2,243 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. TYSOE RONALD W sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

