Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Its Position; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Raised Holding

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 18,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,658 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 22,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 675,314 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Company holds 8,497 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 36,570 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 850 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.15% or 241,300 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 68,503 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 120,857 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 8,584 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 7,105 shares. Black Creek Invest Inc reported 7.66% stake. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hayek Kallen Inv Management reported 64,445 shares. Stearns Fincl Services Group Inc holds 32,017 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 251,398 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trust Com Of Vermont reported 53,629 shares stake.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 sales for $105,664 activity. $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. $1,978 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Thursday, January 31. 6 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $518 on Friday, May 31. Shares for $2,329 were bought by Sanchez Robert. $2,243 worth of stock was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,009 shares to 55,298 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $218.50 million for 33.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ent Fincl holds 1,534 shares. Associated Banc holds 11,445 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. King Wealth accumulated 26,045 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc invested in 3,514 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 124,462 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Asset Management owns 2,800 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Profund Limited Liability Com holds 24,816 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 254,228 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Ltd holds 0.25% or 4,000 shares. 18,821 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Llc. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.11% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). The Indiana-based First Corporation In has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).