Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Lomas Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 4,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 14,802 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.18 million shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s information commissioner says Facebook co-operating with inquiry; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL’S FACEBOOK PROBE WILL EXAMINE POSSIBLE INFRINGEMENT OF ISRAELIS’ PRIVACY – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 24/04/2018 – Facebook removes accounts advertising stolen identities; 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL; 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 11/05/2018 – It’s not the first time the idea of a Facebook coin has been floated, but the plans take on some greater meaning in light of Facebook’s recently reshuffled executive structure and newly formed blockchain group

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $529.60 million for 13.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. McAvoy John had bought 27 shares worth $2,350. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $2,184 was made by Moore Elizabeth D on Wednesday, July 31. OATES JOSEPH P bought 10 shares worth $846. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,101 worth of stock. 23 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $1,984 were bought by Muccilo Robert. RESHESKE FRANCES had bought 1 shares worth $88.