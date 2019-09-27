Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Cortland Advisers Lifted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $10.84 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 145,602 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 37,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32 million, up from 68,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 296,406 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 459,195 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $79.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,356 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 12,598 shares to 800 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Real Estate Etf (IYR) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,670 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

