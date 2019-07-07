Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Value Rose While Regentatlantic Capital Cut Its Holding; Schnieders Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $305,562

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 144,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 964,193 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma owns 5,317 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minneapolis Port Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 33,810 shares. Cap Interest Sarl reported 7,910 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Markel Corporation holds 94,400 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Pacific Inv holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,639 shares. Thompson Investment Management holds 1.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,593 shares. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 0.98% or 21,886 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Com Oh has 12,030 shares. 1,240 are owned by Excalibur Management Corp. Leavell Invest Mngmt has 2,124 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Ltd Liability reported 3,855 shares stake. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 1.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfmg Ltd holds 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,822 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $105,664 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,054 worth of stock or 27 shares. Cawley Timothy bought 30 shares worth $2,283. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $85 was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. The insider Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,269. Muccilo Robert also bought $1,978 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, January 31. McAvoy John bought $5,077 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,217 shares to 363,209 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 589 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Ltd Co has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 115 shares. Towercrest Capital Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,374 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 3,424 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Comm Lc has 3,920 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.15% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,821 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 264 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.97 million shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,514 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 769 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 42,184 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp invested in 33,785 shares or 1.02% of the stock.