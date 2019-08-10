Consolidated Edison (ED) Share Price Declined While Symons Capital Management Has Raised by $2.23 Million Its Position; First Eagle Investment Management Increased Its Equifax (EFX) Stake by $15.09 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 1.19 million shares traded or 40.69% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS REPORT IDENTIFIES NO ADDITIONAL AFFECTED CONSUMERS; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 945,434 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dow: A Somewhat Sentimental Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Calamos Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 68,535 shares. Centurylink Mngmt owns 16,052 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 24,382 shares. Motco owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk stated it has 449,965 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Voya Management Lc owns 334,336 shares. Farmers Bancshares invested in 0.3% or 6,426 shares. Acg Wealth reported 2,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset invested in 0.01% or 9,761 shares. Sadoff Management Ltd has invested 1.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Autus Asset Ltd Liability owns 1.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 72,148 shares. Caprock Gp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). L S Advsr Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. $551 worth of stock was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Thursday, February 28. Muccilo Robert bought 87 shares worth $7,694. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,101 worth of stock. On Friday, May 31 Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 26 shares. Shares for $5,077 were bought by McAvoy John.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares to 100,870 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,339 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communication stated it has 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 6,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Franklin Resource invested in 0.04% or 555,049 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 5,524 shares. Prudential owns 110,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 22,910 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Columbus Hill Management Lp reported 127,569 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,387 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 12.59M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Wellington Shields Management Limited Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 7,056 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com holds 29,841 shares.