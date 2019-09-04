Consolidated Edison (ED) Position Maintained by Symons Capital Management Inc; Parametrica Management LTD Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Decreased by $388,032

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 8,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 12,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 4.67 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 330,158 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J Co holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,578 shares. 56,667 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 136,622 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 65,280 shares. The California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer And Co invested in 119,790 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bristol John W New York holds 1.04 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 5.68 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com reported 17,600 shares. Brandywine Trust has 12.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arbor Advisors Ltd invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Canal Insurance reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cortland Advisers Lc holds 2.42 million shares. 10,178 are held by Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Truliant Federal Credit Union hires industry vet as commercial executive in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares to 601,800 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,169 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invests owns 29,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,730 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd reported 3,595 shares stake. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 241 shares. New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kistler holds 0.04% or 1,008 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 438 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 0.31% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 218,631 shares. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,235 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd invested in 23,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk owns 449,965 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 99,114 shares. Compton Ri invested 0.24% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 198,833 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. 996 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Co.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Data Errors Plague Stock Traders in Volatile Week – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Announces Common Share Offering NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.