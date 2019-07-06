Consolidated Edison (ED) Position Held by Regal Investment Advisors Llc; Bruker (BRKR) Share Price Rose While Scout Investments Cut Its Position

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,475 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 81,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 964,193 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 10,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,788 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 185,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 338,174 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 34.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $105,664 activity. Shares for $1,968 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Thursday, February 28. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,070. 27 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,329 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. 26 shares valued at $2,243 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. On Thursday, January 31 McAvoy John bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 30 shares. Sanchez Robert also bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 23,449 shares to 400 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 20,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Five Con Edison Employees Win Industry Awards for Research – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2018 Third Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.25 per share. BRKR’s profit will be $48.62 million for 41.11 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Bruker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align (ALGN) Introduces Intraoral Scanner, Aids iTero Uptake – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Bruker (BRKR) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bruker (BRKR) Launches the MALDI Biotyper Sirius System – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Hill-Rom (HRC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex (TFX) Hits New 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 8,197 shares to 42,190 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 723,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 890,717 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI).