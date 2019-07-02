Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Valuation Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position; Forest Hill Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $2.44 Million

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 14,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 593,310 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 71,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 254,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 982,084 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc by 107,345 shares to 88,394 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 88,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,337 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Synovus Financial (SNV) Announces Jamie Gregory as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Versum Materials, Inc. (VSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Synovus Announces Pricing of Series E Preferred Stock Offering – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 First Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Utility Stocks Hitting New Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wendy’s, Exelon And More – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Reports 2018 Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 351,280 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,014 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 28,064 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 2.93% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 313,675 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il holds 8,516 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 1,460 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc invested in 1.31 million shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 58,835 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,803 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc holds 5,428 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.29% or 1.29 million shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.88 million for 33.59 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14,065 shares to 52,582 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).