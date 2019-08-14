Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding Has Raised by Sun Life Financial Inc; Total System Services (TSS) Market Value Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 617,388 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1411.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 12,981 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 1.29M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38

