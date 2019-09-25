Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Cut Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Value Declined While Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Holding

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.02. About 1.48 million shares traded or 50.63% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196.34M, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.21B market cap company. It closed at $93.96 lastly. It is down 8.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 114,800 shares to 117,600 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 59,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $411.67M for 29.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 16,200 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Girard Prns Limited reported 3,685 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Ltd holds 4,317 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Co reported 416 shares. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 212,163 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc owns 533 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 1,020 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fulton Bank & Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,922 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,274 shares. Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 1,855 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,306 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 0.07% or 96,926 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 sales for $157,313 activity. The insider Moore Elizabeth D bought 26 shares worth $2,263. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 9 shares worth $796. $2,009 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Wednesday, July 31. McAvoy John bought 27 shares worth $2,358. Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315. 1 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $88 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES.