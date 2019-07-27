Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Advisory Alpha Lowered Holding

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 97.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED)

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11 million, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Than Its 5.0% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sunrise Wind Wins Bid for Large-Scale New York Offshore Wind Farm – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89M for 32.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 88,777 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Northstar Gp Incorporated invested in 3,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,179 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 89 shares. Holderness Invests accumulated 0.32% or 7,875 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 6,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 427,459 shares. Signature Estate Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Comerica Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 97,263 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 793 shares. Apriem Advisors has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wade G W And has invested 0.17% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). First Personal Svcs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 110,065 shares to 377,599 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. On Thursday, January 31 Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,054 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares. Cawley Timothy bought $2,353 worth of stock or 28 shares. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353. $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P. McAvoy John bought $2,283 worth of stock or 29 shares. 26 shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D, worth $2,243 on Friday, May 31.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,981 shares to 7,998 shares, valued at $2.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).