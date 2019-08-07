Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake as Shares Declined; Sivik Global Healthcare Lowered Position in Stryker Com (SYK) by $985,000 as Stock Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 14,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 1.67M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $211.21. About 1.08 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 45,631 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital invested in 1,850 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 2,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 175 shares. Aldebaran Financial accumulated 3,351 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Com Inc Il has 2.78% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Regions Financial invested in 214,465 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 4,581 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aureus Asset Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,110 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 42,020 shares. Private Harbour Inv And Counsel Limited Liability owns 8,144 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Missouri-based Monetary Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.41% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.79 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 7,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $4,334 was made by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, June 30. On Friday, May 31 Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 26 shares. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 90 shares worth $7,615. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 9 shares worth $796.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,358 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 66,607 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 9,118 shares. Counselors owns 2,675 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mackay Shields Ltd owns 94,018 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.22% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sei Co has 50,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,350 are held by Aldebaran. Federated Pa holds 509,458 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management stated it has 5,975 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 13,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington Cap accumulated 400 shares.