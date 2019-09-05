Consolidated Edison Com (ED) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $3.07 Million; Kohls (Put) (KSS) Holding Maintained by Apollo Management Holdings Lp

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (ED) by 787.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,122 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 4,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.27M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 3.27 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Rates Plunge to Record Lows – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 20,446 shares to 26,348 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,610 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc Com.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. Cawley Timothy bought $2,358 worth of stock. $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, March 31. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $518 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $7,783 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, June 30. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353 worth of stock or 28 shares. 89 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $7,530 were bought by Muccilo Robert.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Hot as Kohl’s Steps Into Earnings Confessional – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s to launch assortment of emerging brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH) by 1.07 million shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 728,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

