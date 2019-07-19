Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Both Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 8 0.26 N/A -0.75 0.00 Cincinnati Bell Inc. 8 0.14 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Bell Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3% Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0.00% 45.3% -3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. In other hand, Cincinnati Bell Inc. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cincinnati Bell Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 130.06% at a $11.25 average target price. Competitively Cincinnati Bell Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 179.90%. Based on the results given earlier, Cincinnati Bell Inc. is looking more favorable than Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares and 96.5% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, Cincinnati Bell Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. -0.2% -54.26% -52.56% -61.45% -54.5% -48.38% Cincinnati Bell Inc. 5.34% -16.52% -8.09% -35.23% -50.65% 6.56%

For the past year Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has -48.38% weaker performance while Cincinnati Bell Inc. has 6.56% stronger performance.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.