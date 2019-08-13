Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Reaches $4.82 After 5.00% Up Move; Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Holding By $6.04 Million

The stock of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 958,564 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WANThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $347.41M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $5.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CNSL worth $17.37M more.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 50.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 113,907 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 339,345 shares with $18.24 million value, up from 225,438 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $180.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 9.88M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,516 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 2,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 76,124 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 424,001 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 10.90 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 54,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 4.85M shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Brinker Capital invested in 0.01% or 18,662 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 11,292 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity. Udell C Robert JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $43,400 on Friday, May 24.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers. The company has market cap of $347.41 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, carrier grade access, network capacity, cloud, data center, managed, and directory publishing services through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Management reported 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Orca Inv Ltd holds 0.47% or 7,718 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 11,857 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2.00M were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Barry Inv holds 130,455 shares. 6.22 million were reported by Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.46% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4.43M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boston Advsrs Llc stated it has 52,154 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 134,500 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rampart Communications Limited Liability Company reported 61,522 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Group Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Paloma Partners reported 0.3% stake. Steinberg Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,770 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

