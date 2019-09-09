Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Reaches $4.69 After 5.00% Up Move; TOMTOM NV ORDINARY SHARES (TMOAF) Shorts Raised By 2.46%

The stock of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 679,357 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECASTThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $316.81M company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $4.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CNSL worth $15.84M more.

TOMTOM NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) had an increase of 2.46% in short interest. TMOAF’s SI was 187,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.46% from 182,700 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 156 days are for TOMTOM NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)’s short sellers to cover TMOAF’s short positions. It closed at $12.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity. Udell C Robert JR bought 10,000 shares worth $43,400.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 17,882 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 28,509 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 532,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 61,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 522 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 10,783 shares. Stevens L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). First Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.01% or 20,100 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 135,357 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 25,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Element Capital Management Lc reported 22,062 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers. The company has market cap of $316.81 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, carrier grade access, network capacity, cloud, data center, managed, and directory publishing services through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Automotive segment offers maps, navigation software components, and connected services to OEMs and Tier1 head unit vendors.

