Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Diamondback Energy – Commmon Stock (FANG) Shorts Lowered By 0.09%

Diamondback Energy Inc – Commmon Stock (NASDAQ:FANG) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. FANG’s SI was 5.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 5.42M shares previously. With 1.75 million avg volume, 3 days are for Diamondback Energy Inc – Commmon Stock (NASDAQ:FANG)’s short sellers to cover FANG’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.21. About 584,973 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Analysts expect Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 80.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 407,976 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers. The company has market cap of $374.91 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, carrier grade access, network capacity, cloud, data center, managed, and directory publishing services through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity. The insider Udell C Robert JR bought $43,400.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% or 958,709 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 68,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Optimum Investment Advisors owns 200 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 61,000 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Great West Life Assurance Can has 104,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 255,935 shares. Principal Fincl accumulated 4.85M shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 129,847 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 76,124 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company owns 42,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 21 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $154 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of FANG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352.

