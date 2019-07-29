Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Comparison side by side

Both Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are each other’s competitor in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 8 0.25 N/A -0.75 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 57 7.10 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is $11.25, with potential upside of 136.34%. Competitively the consensus target price of GCI Liberty Inc. is $59, which is potential -2.11% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than GCI Liberty Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 96% respectively. 1.2% are Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. -0.2% -54.26% -52.56% -61.45% -54.5% -48.38% GCI Liberty Inc. -1.16% 1.87% 14.55% 26.35% 36.99% 43.08%

For the past year Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has -48.38% weaker performance while GCI Liberty Inc. has 43.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GCI Liberty Inc. beats Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.