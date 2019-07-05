Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Sentiment Is 0.89

Analysts expect Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 80.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 505,274 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 148 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 167 decreased and sold their stakes in Ultimate Software Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 26.76 million shares, down from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ultimate Software Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 13 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 110 Increased: 70 New Position: 78.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers. The company has market cap of $397.41 million. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, carrier grade access, network capacity, cloud, data center, managed, and directory publishing services through its fiber optic network and multiple data centers, as well as engages in equipment sales activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells and supports telecommunications equipment, such as key, private branch exchange, IP telephone systems, and other hardware solutions, as well as offers support services to medium and large business customers.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Udell C Robert JR, worth $43,400.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 401,068 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,034 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 129,847 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James Financial Advsrs invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 841,889 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.36M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 40,384 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 16,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant L P accumulated 10,418 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 200 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 19,165 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 62,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 26,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.50 billion. The companyÂ’s UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 183.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, and development of incentive plans, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time and attendance; and has role features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 14.86% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. for 7,377 shares. Glazer Capital Llc owns 238,548 shares or 11.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jet Capital Investors L P has 9.37% invested in the company for 139,000 shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 8.13% in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 785,025 shares.