Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Valuation Declined While New Generation Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.15 Million; Tiedemann Wealth Management Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Cut by $1.07 Million

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 20,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,523 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 48,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 5.12M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video)

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.895. About 1.18M shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Ser Solutions (DVP) by 1.22 million shares to 6.83M shares, valued at $222.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.34 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.