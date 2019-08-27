Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Valuation Declined While New Generation Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.15 Million; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $413,191 as Valuation Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 1.09 million shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 501,676 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.78 million, down from 505,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Launches CCiTV in Southern Maine – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Notable earnings before Thursdayâ€™s open – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Communication Tn invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 48,335 shares. Blair William Il owns 21,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 4.61 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James holds 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 736,606 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 104,440 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has 4.85 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 274,472 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 29,973 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital owns 18,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Optimum Advisors accumulated 200 shares. State Street reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited holds 0.96% or 146,385 shares. California-based Miracle Mile Limited Com has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Middleton Company Ma reported 127,696 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 577,323 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zacks Mgmt stated it has 770,619 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors reported 17,385 shares stake. Ally reported 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 245,892 were accumulated by First Foundation. Agf Investments stated it has 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Commerce Incorporated owns 89,917 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 5,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division accumulated 86,190 shares. Blue Chip Prns owns 111,531 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard State Bank has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).