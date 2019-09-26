Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Value Declined While New Generation Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.03 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 2.68 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.08M market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 1.58 million shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Invest Mgmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,129 shares. 6,841 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,286 shares. Park Corporation Oh owns 192,590 shares. 2,728 were reported by Vigilant Lc. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,614 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 449,059 shares. Ledyard Bancshares reported 12,380 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Invest Counsel reported 2,047 shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0.11% or 44,404 shares. Confluence Inv Management Llc owns 553,384 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 105,744 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Co owns 6,500 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Services has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 12,471 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Ltd invested in 0.02% or 117,371 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 28,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability reported 541,956 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 68,782 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 532,100 shares. Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc invested in 0% or 524,521 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc accumulated 188,030 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 48,861 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 286,425 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 584,525 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,902 shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).