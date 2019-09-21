Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Price Declined While New Generation Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.03 Million; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Holding

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 10,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 113,804 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49M, down from 124,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 1.39M shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.67M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 1.00 million shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CNSL – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications is Expanding its Fiber Network to Businesses in the Des Moines, Iowa Metro Area – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Drilling S.A. by 40,403 shares to 244,394 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Barclays Plc holds 150,696 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 40,384 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,710 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 49,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 209,265 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,283 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 111,918 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 47,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,300 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 21,516 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 71,424 shares to 205,718 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 18,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares in Robert Half Crashed 13.6% in May – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.