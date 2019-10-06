Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Position by $459,396

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 134,669 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33M, down from 140,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.40 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 1.66 million shares traded or 41.43% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 584,525 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 26,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De stated it has 0.04% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.21 million shares. Group Inc One Trading LP invested in 0% or 65,360 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.50M shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 37,929 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 164,500 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Driehaus Limited Liability Com invested in 541,956 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 273,770 shares. Caxton Associate Lp invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stck Mk Etf (VTI) by 2,054 shares to 35,831 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.