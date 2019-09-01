Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shareholder New Generation Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Trimble Com (TRMB) Share Price Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc Com (TRMB) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 8,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 14,884 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, down from 22,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. It closed at $37.52 lastly. It is down 20.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 20/04/2018 – Trimble Acquires the Assets of FabSuite to Expand its Steel Fabrication Software Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 917,908 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,000 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc owns 295,164 shares. Central Bank Trust Company reported 200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 10 shares stake. Numerixs Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Driehaus Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Mirae Asset stated it has 79,011 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 129,952 shares. Amer Management reported 1.54% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 50,119 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 271,409 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 416,495 shares. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 2.74% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 86,542 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 18,718 shares to 58,282 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 100,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Moderna Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested in 104,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 22,062 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 76,124 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Arizona State Retirement System reported 109,816 shares. 21,700 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Aperio Group Limited Company has 42,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 191,819 shares. Teton Advisors has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 213,966 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 4.85 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Everence Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Ameritas Partners owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 5,584 shares.