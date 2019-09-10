Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Share Value Declined While New Generation Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.15 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Increased by $1.95 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.07 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 460,098 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 7,160 shares to 76,314 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,244 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.41% or 64,240 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 43,834 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 818,195 shares. 44,580 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 34,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 314,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,720 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Asset accumulated 3,187 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7,880 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ci Invs has 16,900 shares. Legacy Capital holds 1.1% or 28,006 shares. 860,333 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,837 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 5,021 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 274,472 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 76,124 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 73,915 shares. First Advsr LP invested 0.03% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 68,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 48,335 shares. And Management reported 3,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.61M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 11,292 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.