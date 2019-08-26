Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Share Price Declined While New Generation Advisors Decreased Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Increased by $485,940 Its Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 553,717 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Llc invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Cap Management Lc invested in 0.29% or 913 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 31,425 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation invested in 0.65% or 12,691 shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ruggie holds 4.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,288 shares. California-based Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 619,682 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Department reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest Corp invested in 0.39% or 586 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc reported 0.33% stake. Augustine Asset accumulated 125 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association owns 459,240 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.48% or 16,629 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,019 shares to 167,329 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,369 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.