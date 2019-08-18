Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Share Price Declined While New Generation Advisors Decreased Holding; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose While Engaged Capital Increased Position

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 737,436 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.06 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million.

