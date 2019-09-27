Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Market Value Declined While New Generation Advisors Trimmed Stake; Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Pretium Res (PVG) Position by $416,000 as Valuation Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 257,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 1.25 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 464,194 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Drilling S.A. by 40,403 shares to 244,394 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 3,138 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). California State Teachers Retirement has 107,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 66,664 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De owns 94,090 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 24,032 shares stake. Everence Capital Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 10,470 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 25,000 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 34,467 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 111,680 shares. Teton Advsr Inc invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of FairPoint Communications Inc (FRP) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications Responds to Customers Affected By Hurricane Michael – GlobeNewswire” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Partners with SimpliSafe to Deliver Wireless Security Service to Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pretium Resources – A Detailed Look At 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From Pretium Resources’ Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Pretium Resources Jumped 19% in December – The Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pretium Resources: An Exciting Half-Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Mine 2018 Production Update Toronto Stock Exchange:PVG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PVG shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 88.51 million shares or 0.78% more from 87.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.65M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 10,259 are held by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Bennicas & Assoc invested in 0.11% or 13,200 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 4.63M shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.04% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Fiera Cap accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Llc accumulated 143,450 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 248,300 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.07% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 1.63M shares. 314,454 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. 32,120 were reported by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Td Asset Management owns 741,022 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc stated it has 1.37% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG).

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.09 million for 15.87 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 276,400 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $21.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).